'Sena: Guardians of the Nation' trailer: Vikram Singh Chauhan leads
The new trailer for Sena: Guardians of the Nation introduces Kartik Sharma, who leaves behind a potential career in California to join the Indian Army—much to his father's disappointment.
The five-episode series follows his demanding prep for army selection and deployment in tense Kashmir.
Kartik's journey from training to war zone
The story jumps between Kartik's intense training days and his struggle after being captured by militants.
As he faces tests of courage and trust, viewers get a look at both his battles on the field and within himself.
Series features real-life veterans alongside actors
With direction by Abhinav Anand and writing (and acting) by Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Sena stars Vikram Singh Chauhan as Kartik alongside Yashpal Sharma and Shirley Setia.
Real-life veterans like ex-NSG commando Lucky Bisht appear too, adding genuine army vibes.
Streaming starts August 13.