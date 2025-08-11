Next Article
Kapil Sharmas Canada cafe attacked twice gangsters gang claims responsibility
Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in two shootings in 2025.
The first attack happened on July 10 with multiple shots fired while staff were inside—luckily, no one was hurt.
The second shooting on August 8 damaged the cafe's windows but again caused no injuries.
Mumbai Police have increased security for Sharma
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took to social media to say they were behind both shootings. Separately, the gang has issued threats to Sharma due to his association with Salman Khan.
Police in Surrey are investigating and found a Molotov cocktail-like device after the second attack, but no arrests have been made yet.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have increased security for Sharma as a precaution.