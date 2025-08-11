Next Article
Disney cancels Goosebumps after 2 seasons Sony to continue
Disney has decided to cancel its "Goosebumps" series after just two seasons.
Launched in October 2023 and inspired by R.L. Stine's classic books, the show drew in a big audience but won't be returning for more episodes.
Sony, though, isn't done yet—they're already looking for new ways and places to keep the Goosebumps universe alive.
Season 1 followed 5 teens solving spooky mysteries
Even with only two seasons, "Goosebumps" racked up 118 million viewing hours worldwide—75 million from US fans alone.
Season one followed five teens solving spooky mysteries; season two switched things up with twins investigating a 1994 disappearance.