Disney cancels Goosebumps after 2 seasons Sony to continue Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Disney has decided to cancel its "Goosebumps" series after just two seasons.

Launched in October 2023 and inspired by R.L. Stine's classic books, the show drew in a big audience but won't be returning for more episodes.

Sony, though, isn't done yet—they're already looking for new ways and places to keep the Goosebumps universe alive.