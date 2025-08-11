'War 2' gets U/A certification; Kiara Advani's bikini scene edited
War 2, the much-awaited action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, just got a U/A 16+ certification from the CBFC.
The team had to trim a nine-second bikini shot of Kiara Advani in the Aawan Jaawan song and make a few other minor edits to get the green light.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is still packed with action.
Other changes made in the film
Besides the bikini scene, six lines with "inappropriate references" were muted, a two-second gesture was cut, and one dialogue was tweaked.
Good news for action fans: all fight scenes are untouched!
The runtime is now tighter at around 171 minutes (down from just under three hours).
War 2 hits theaters on August 14, going head-to-head with Rajinikanth's Coolie—so expect some serious box office buzz. Advance bookings are already open!