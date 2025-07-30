Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes highest-grossing Indian animated film
Mahavatar Narsimha, the new animated mythological film, has pulled in an impressive ₹21.85cr in just four days since its release last Friday.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and its spiritual movement, the movie has really connected with audiences across India.
First chapter in a planned franchise
Produced by Hombale Films and directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is now the highest-grossing Indian animated film ever—overtaking Hanuman (2005).
This is just the beginning: it's the first chapter in a planned franchise about Lord Vishnu's 10 avatars.
The next film, Mahavatar Parshuram, is set for 2027, with more sequels lined up through 2037.
Looks like Indian animation is gearing up for an epic decade!