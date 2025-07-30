Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes highest-grossing Indian animated film

First chapter in a planned franchise

Produced by Hombale Films and directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is now the highest-grossing Indian animated film ever—overtaking Hanuman (2005).

This is just the beginning: it's the first chapter in a planned franchise about Lord Vishnu's 10 avatars.

The next film, Mahavatar Parshuram, is set for 2027, with more sequels lined up through 2037.

Looks like Indian animation is gearing up for an epic decade!