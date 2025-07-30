Why Meta is facing an antitrust probe in Italy

Italy's competition authority has launched an investigation into Meta Platforms over the alleged abuse of its dominant market position. The probe centers on the company's integration of its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Meta AI, into WhatsApp . The regulator suspects this move may have been made without user consent and could harm competitors in the country.

Investigation details AGCM investigates potential violation The Italian antitrust authority, AGCM, is looking into whether Meta violated European Union (EU) competition rules by integrating its AI assistant into WhatsApp. The regulator contends that this might unfairly steer users toward Meta's services while possibly harming competitors and locking users into the platform. The investigation was launched in cooperation with the relevant offices of the European Commission.

User impact Concerns over user consent Meta AI, which offers chatbot-style answers and virtual assistant functions, has been part of WhatsApp's interface since March 2025. The regulator is concerned about user consent in this integration. It believes that by pairing Meta AI with WhatsApp, the company could be steering its user base into a new market not through merit-based competition but by 'forcing' them to accept two distinct services.