What's the story

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has started showing advertisements on the messaging platform.

The ads will appear in the app's 'Updates' feed—a feature comparable to Instagram Stories—marking WhatsApp's first foray into in-app advertising.

Meta confirmed the move in a company update released on Monday, signaling a renewed push toward monetizing the platform.

The company had previously explored adding ads in 2020 but shelved the idea at the time. This launch revives those earlier plans with a more targeted approach.