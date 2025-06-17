For the first time ever, WhatsApp starts showing you ads
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has started showing advertisements on the messaging platform.
The ads will appear in the app's 'Updates' feed—a feature comparable to Instagram Stories—marking WhatsApp's first foray into in-app advertising.
Meta confirmed the move in a company update released on Monday, signaling a renewed push toward monetizing the platform.
The company had previously explored adding ads in 2020 but shelved the idea at the time. This launch revives those earlier plans with a more targeted approach.
Targeted advertising
How ad targeting will work on WhatsApp
Meta has stated that the ads displayed on WhatsApp will be tailored to individual user preferences using "limited" information such as country, city, language, followed channels, and ad interactions.
Users can also modify their ad preferences through Meta's Accounts Center if they have opted into this hub.
The company assured users that it "will never sell or share your phone numbers to advertisers," nor use messages, calls or groups for informing its ads.
Ad placement
Ads won't affect your chat experience
The advertisements will be displayed in the 'Updates' tab of WhatsApp, which is a section where users share disappearing text, photo, voice notes or video messages.
The company clarified that these changes would not affect any part of the user experience in the chat section.
All changes made will appear in the Updates tab and shouldn't affect those who use the app solely for chatting with friends and family.
Channel promotion
What's new for channel subscribers?
In addition to ads, WhatsApp is also introducing promoted channels when users click on the Explore button to find new ones.
The company will allow users to subscribe to channels for "exclusive updates."
This feature will enable channel admins to pay for their channels to be featured in the app's directory.
However, these changes are more significant for admins looking to expand their business rather than regular users.
Revenue channels
WhatsApp has previously generated revenue through its business platform
WhatsApp has previously generated revenue through its business platform and click-to-WhatsApp ads.
Meta has repeatedly mentioned these as growing revenue channels in its quarterly earnings calls.
Alice Newton Rex, VP of product at WhatsApp, stated that ads are a fitting extension of the app's revenue streams.
She said, "[The new ads and promotion products] felt like the next natural evolution, now that both those businesses have scaled to help people discover businesses directly within WhatsApp."