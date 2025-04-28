WhatsApp shortcuts every Android user should know
WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging app and knowing a few shortcuts can improve your experience.
These shortcuts enable you to cruise through the app more easily, saving both time and effort.
Whether you're a regular user or just starting off, these tips can make your interactions a lot easier.
From accessing chats quickly to managing notifications, these features can redefine your WhatsApp experience on Android.
Chat access
Quick access to chats
One handy shortcut has to do with pinning important chats at the top of your chat list.
This feature lets you keep as many as three conversations at the front for easy access.
All you have to do is long-press on a chat and tap the pin icon from the top menu.
This way, you won't have to scroll through hundreds of messages to find your most important conversations.
Media management
Efficient media management
Managing media files in WhatsApp can be streamlined with a few simple steps.
You can quickly delete unwanted media by going into "Settings," selecting "Storage and Data," and then "Manage Storage."
Here, you'll see large files and forwarded media that take up space.
By reviewing these files regularly, you can free up storage without manually searching through each chat.
Custom alerts
Custom notifications for contacts
Customizing notifications for specific contacts also helps in prioritizing messages from important people.
To do so, open a chat with the contact, tap their name at the top, and select "Custom Notifications".
From here, you can select different tones or vibration patterns for messages from that contact so that you are instantly aware when they reach out.
Starred messages
Using starred messages effectively
Starred messages let you bookmark important information within chats to access them later with ease.
Just long-press a message and tap the star icon at the top of the screen to star it.
You can see all starred messages by tapping on "More Options" in any chat window and hitting "Starred Messages".
This feature is especially handy to keep a track of key details shared in conversations.
Home widgets
Shortcut widgets on home screen
Adding WhatsApp widgets directly on your home screen gives quick access without even opening the app.
Simply long-press an empty area on your home screen until options appear. Select widgets and then look for WhatsApp among them.
From there, choose either individual contact shortcuts or general app functions like camera access directly.
This would make communication even faster than before!