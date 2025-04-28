For Android users: How to secure your Instagram account
Securing your Instagram account on an Android device is important to keep your personal information safe and your privacy intact.
Given the rising number of cyber threats, it's important to take proactive measures to secure your account.
Here, we've listed five effective steps you can take to secure your Instagram account on Android devices.
Following them, you can make your social media experience safer.
Two-Factor
Enable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication provides an additional layer of protection by demanding a second form of verification along with your password.
To activate this feature, head over to your Instagram settings, tap on "Security," and then "Two-Factor Authentication."
Pick between receiving a text message or using an authentication app for verification codes.
This way, even if someone has your password, they won't be able to log into your account without the added code.
Strong passwords
Use strong passwords
Creating a strong password is key to securing any online account.
Avoid easily guessable information like birthdays or common words. Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to make a complex password instead.
Regularly updating your password also adds an extra layer of security by reducing the chances of unauthorized access through compromised credentials.
Account monitoring
Monitor account activity regularly
Checking your account activity regularly can help catch suspicious behavior early.
Look out for unknown logins or changed settings by heading to 'Security' in Instagram's settings menu and tapping 'Login Activity'.
If you see anything odd, change your password immediately and inspect connected apps for possible loopholes.
Third-party apps
Be cautious with third-party apps
Third-party apps can be a major security risk if not managed properly.
Only connect apps that you can trust and that are essential for improving your Instagram experience.
Check permissions provided to these apps regularly by heading over to "Apps and Websites" under "Security" in settings.
Revoke access for any suspicious or unnecessary app to avoid the risk of data breaches.
App updates
Keep your app updated
Keeping your Instagram app updated ensures that you have the latest security features and bug fixes from developers.
Enable automatic updates on your Android device via Google Play Store settings or manually check for updates regularly.
Staying up-to-date with app versions minimizes vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals looking for unauthorized access into accounts.