Sam Altman admits ChatGPT's new personality is 'annoying'
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that recent updates to GPT-4o, the underlying model for ChatGPT, have led to a chatbot that is "too sycophant-y and annoying."
The admission comes after users raised similar concerns on social media platforms.
Addressing the complaints, Altman assured users that fixes are being implemented now and will continue throughout the week.
User feedback
Altman promises improvements for ChatGPT's personality
Altman reiterated his promise to enhance ChatGPT's personality in a post on X.
He wrote, "The last couple of GPT-4o updates have made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are some very good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap."
He also teased the idea of giving users multiple choices for different personalities in future updates.
Mixed reactions
ChatGPT's new 'personality' divides user opinion
The latest updates have given ChatGPT a new 'personality' which some users found more engaging, while others deemed it annoying.
The chatbot now often uses the names of its users in conversations, an attempt to add a personal touch.
However, this feature has drawn comparisons with the 2013 movie Her, where a human falls in love with an AI.
User concerns
Users express frustration over ChatGPT's new personality
Some users have also vented their anger over ChatGPT's new features.
One user on X wrote, "I hate how the latest ChatGPT gaslights its users, every dumb question/suggestion it says you nailed it."
Another user pointed out a different problem with the chatbot's new personality, saying it has an extreme compulsion to keep users in a content generation loop with FOMO-inducing addiction speak.