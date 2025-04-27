Teen hosts 'sperm race'—to raise awareness about male fertility problems
What's the story
In a unique way to draw attention to the issue of falling male fertility, 17-year-old Eric Zhu hosted a 'sperm race' event in Los Angeles.
The event, made possible with over $1 million in funding from Zhu, involved microscopic sperm races on a big screen.
It drew a lot of attention and opened up discussions on reproductive health issues.
Zhu was inspired by alarming reports that sperm counts have halved in the last 50 years.
Race details
Event showcased sperm cells on enlarged racetracks
The event saw a man in a white coat meticulously placing semen samples on tiny racetracks, only two millimeters wide.
The race was streamed live on 3D animation software, letting the audience see the sperm cells racing across the tiny tracks.
Felix Escobar, a 20-year-old attendee, was amused by the spectacle saying, "There's no way to really tell if this is real but I want to believe it is."
Personal stance
Zhu distances himself from pro-natalist movement
Despite the event's emphasis on fertility awareness, Zhu was quick to clarify his stance on the pro-natalist movement, which includes public figures such as Elon Musk.
"I have nothing to do with this," he said firmly. "I'm not like Elon Musk who wants to repopulate the Earth."
Instead of siding with political opinions on population growth, Zhu focused on personal health choices and their effect on sperm motility.
Scientific discussion
Scientists debate over declining sperm counts
The scientific community remains divided over declining sperm counts, with conflicting data coming from various studies.
Reproductive epidemiologist Shanna Swan, who conducted a significant study on this, has warned that "hormonally active chemicals" in our environment could be affecting fertility rates.
While scientists continue to debate whether sperm counts have actually dropped, Zhu's event successfully brought attention to this critical issue in an unconventional manner.