In a unique way to draw attention to the issue of falling male fertility, 17-year-old Eric Zhu hosted a 'sperm race' event in Los Angeles.

The event, made possible with over $1 million in funding from Zhu, involved microscopic sperm races on a big screen.

It drew a lot of attention and opened up discussions on reproductive health issues.

Zhu was inspired by alarming reports that sperm counts have halved in the last 50 years.