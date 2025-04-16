What's the story

Sitting cross-legged is a common posture in most cultures and practices, associated with meditation, relaxation, etc.

But did you know, beyond its calming effects, this simple sitting position offers several surprising benefits which can enhance your physical health as well as mental well-being?

From improving flexibility to boosting concentration, the advantages of sitting cross-legged are plenty.

Here, five unexpected benefits that might just convince you to do it daily!