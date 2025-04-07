What's the story

Manuel Masalva, who is best known for his role as Ramon Arellano Felix in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, is in a medically induced coma after suffering from a severe bacterial infection.

Jaime Jaramillo Espinosa, the CEO of Mexican management agency JIM Management and Masalva's manager, confirmed the news.

The actor contracted the infection while traveling in the Philippines and is now hospitalized in Dubai.