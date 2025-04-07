How bacterial infection sent 'Narcos: Mexico' actor to coma
What's the story
Manuel Masalva, who is best known for his role as Ramon Arellano Felix in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, is in a medically induced coma after suffering from a severe bacterial infection.
Jaime Jaramillo Espinosa, the CEO of Mexican management agency JIM Management and Masalva's manager, confirmed the news.
The actor contracted the infection while traveling in the Philippines and is now hospitalized in Dubai.
Medical condition
Masalva underwent emergency surgery for lung infection
In late March, Masalva needed emergency surgery after doctors found a bacterial infection that had spread to his lungs.
According to Espinosa, the actor is now on antibiotics and his lungs have responded to it. His condition remains critical but stable.
Espinosa added that the bacteria has been detected and the actor is on antibiotics, awaiting improvement.
Fundraising efforts
GoFundMe campaign launched for Masalva's medical expenses
Close friend and fellow Mexican actor Mario Moran has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the international expenses related to Masalva's hospitalization.
"My brother is fighting for his life far from home. I want to ask for your help in this very difficult moment," Moran said in a video posted on Instagram.
He added that any help, no matter how small, can make a difference in this difficult moment.
Career highlights
Masalva's journey to fame and future projects
Masalva is not just known for his part in Narcos: Mexico, but also for his role in Univision telenovela La Rosa de Guadalupe and biographical drama series La Guzman.
Last year, it was announced that he would appear in Netflix's upcoming series The Gringo Hunters, which is currently in post-production in Mexico City.
Masalva's medical expenses GoFundMe page has already surpassed its target of 1 million Mexican Pesos.