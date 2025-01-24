A Change.org petition, which has garnered over 11,000 signatures, accuses Emilia Pérez of trivializing Mexico's missing persons issue.

The petitioners argue that the film is "insensitive" and "disrespectful to our culture that goes far beyond drug trafficking and the pain of thousands of families."

Angie Orozco, whose child is among Mexico's 100K+ missing persons, hoped the film's controversy could lead to a deeper understanding of these issues.