"Laapataa Ladies," a film co-produced by Aamir Khan and featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars.

The film, which tells the story of two newlywed brides who get swapped, beat out strong competition from other notable Indian films.

Meanwhile, the award-winning film "All We Imagine As Light" is set to premiere in Indian theaters on November 22, backed by actor Rana Daggubati's production house, Spirit Media.

'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official entry to the Oscars

'All We Imagine' director 'happy' on 'Laapataa Ladies' Oscar nod

By Tanvi Gupta 03:57 pm Oct 21, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Payal Kapadia, the director of All We Imagine As Light (AWIAL), is thrilled that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said, "I am happy that Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. It's such a fun, wonderful movie." "As an audience, I am happy about it. I also loved Kiran Rao's previous film Dhobhi Ghat."

Competition overview

'Laapataa Ladies' triumphed over strong contenders for Oscar nomination

Laapataa Ladies, co-produced by Aamir Khan and starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, was selected as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. The film beat strong competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, the National Award-winning Malayalam film Aattam (The Game), Rajkummar Rao's Shrikanth, and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Film details

'Laapataa Ladies' plot and Rao's Oscar aspirations

Laapataa Ladies, which was released earlier this year, tells the story of two newlywed brides in a unique narrative. The film's idea was conceived by Rao's ex-husband, Khan, who had shared a brief outline with her about two girls on a train who ended up getting swapped. Speaking to PTI, Rao had expressed her hope that her film would be considered for an Oscar nomination and was confident that the best film would ultimately be chosen.

Theatrical release

From Cannes to Indian theaters: All about 'All We Imagine...'

The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, helmed by Kapadia, will premiere in Indian theaters on November 22. Actor Rana Daggubati is backing the film's distribution through his production house Spirit Media. The Indo-French co-production has received international attention after winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film's plot revolves around Prabha—a nurse whose life is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her long-estranged husband.