The Cannes-winning film 'All We Imagine...' is set to hit Indian theaters this November, with screenings in major cities.

The film, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, tells the story of a nurse whose life changes due to an unexpected gift from her estranged husband.

It will also open the MAMI Film Festival, marking its grand reception on the big screen.

Cannes-winning 'All We Imagine…' to hit Indian theaters this November!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:53 pm Oct 17, 202406:53 pm

What's the story The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, will premiere in Indian theaters on November 22. Actor Rana Daggubati, who is backing the film's distribution through his production house Spirit Media, made the announcement. The Indo-French co-production has received international attention after winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Here's more about it.

Kapadia and Daggubati were thrilled about the film's theatrical release in India. Kapadia said, "This film has been years in the making, and with our partnership with Spirit Media, I am incredibly excited for the next phase." Daggubati echoed her sentiments saying, "We are very excited to bring this incredible film to Indian theaters. At Spirit Media, we are committed to bringing unique and meaningful stories to audiences across the country."

The film will be screened in theaters across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata. Featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles, the film's plot revolves around Prabha, a nurse whose life is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her long-estranged husband. Her younger roommate Anu struggles to find privacy in the city while dealing with her boyfriend.

Besides its nationwide release, All We Imagine... has also been selected to open the MAMI Film Festival this year. The film will be screened at the festival's opening gala on Friday evening (October 18), paving the way for its grand reception on the big screen. The film is a landmark in Indian cinema, being the first to compete in the main race at Cannes in 30 years. It went on to win the Grand Prix award.