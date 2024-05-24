Next Article

Unfair treatment of character artists highlighted by Sunita Rajwar

'Treated like animals': Sunita Rajwar addresses discrimination against character artists

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:28 pm May 24, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Sunita Rajwar, acclaimed for her roles in Panchayat and Gullak, recently voiced her concerns about the unfair treatment of supporting artists in the entertainment industry. In an interview with BRUT India, she revealed a prevalent hierarchy where lead actors receive preferential treatment while character actors often face disrespect. "We are treated like animals," she stated, underscoring the stark inequality that exists not only in films but also on television.

Stereotyping issue

'It is painful but it is a fact'

Rajwar, while representing her film Santosh at the Cannes Film Festival, opened up about the industry's tendency to stereotype actors for easier casting. She explained that many actors reluctantly conform to these stereotypes out of necessity to earn a living. "It is painful but it is a fact," she stressed. Sandhya Suri's Santosh has been selected under the Un Certain Regard section.

Unfair practices

'Gullak' star finds preferential treatment of lead actors 'humiliating'

Rajwar criticized the industry's preferential treatment of lead actors, noting that they are given call times according to their convenience, a practice she finds "humiliating." She acknowledged that lead actors have demanding schedules but condemned the level of discrimination they receive. "If you know you are not shooting with a particular artist then call them later. What's the need of making them sit? It's like you are trying to shoot others down," she added.

Set disparities

'Lead actors' room will be neat...whereas...we'll have small dingy room'

Rajwar also highlighted how differently lead actors and supporting artists on a television show's set are treated. "Lead actors are pampered. Their room will be neat, they will have a fridge, microwave. Whereas others like us, we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad."

Decision

Rajwar even temporarily quit acting because of this

In a heartbreaking revelation, the actor opened up about how she was demoralized and had to take a two-year break because of such disparity in treatment. She even went as far as canceling her CINTAA card. However, battling these odds, Rajwar will soon be seen in the new seasons of Gullak and Panchayat. While Panchayat 3 drops on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, Gullak 4 will be available on SonyLIV from June 7.