#1

'Shabhaye Barareh' (2005)

Shabhaye Barareh is a delightful comedy blending satire and social commentary. Set in a fictional town, the show humorously explores the quirks of its diverse characters, their accents, and their everyday lives. Through its witty storytelling and colorful characters, it captures the essence of Iranian society, providing both laughter and insight into the complexities of human relationships and community dynamics.

#2

'Shahrzad' (2015-2018)

Shahrzad is a riveting drama set against the backdrop of 1950s Tehran. The show is based on the tumultuous love story of Shahrzad, a young woman seeking justice for her fiancé, Farhad, a passionate journalist sentenced to execution. Amid political intrigue and societal upheaval, it intricately navigates themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience, offering a captivating portrayal of Iran's history and cultural evolution.

#3

'The Frog' (2020-2021)

Written and directed by Houman Seyyedi, the crime and mystery television series The Frog marks Seyyedi's first episodic project. It follows three friends, Ramin (Saber Abr), Farid (Ashkan Hassanpour), and Javad (Shahrooz Del Afkar), who, on Chaharshanbe Suri (Iranian festival) after stealing firearms from a wounded police officer, rob Noori (Navid Mohammadzadeh), Ramin's childhood classmate, a wealthy and enigmatic man.

#4

'Mortal Wound' (2021-2023)

Inspired by William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Macbeth and the 2017 Mahmoud Hosseini Zad novella Twenty Trenched Gashes, the neo-noir mystery drama Mortal Wound is written and directed by Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian. A﻿n epic tale of crime, romance, and drama among relatives tied through a massive holding company, it follows Maleki and Rizabadi trying to negotiate an important oil deal with the Norwegians.