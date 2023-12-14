Best period dramas to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

Must-watch historical dramas on Amazon Prime Video

Historical or period dramas often serve as an escape from our everyday mundane lives. This subgenre of drama takes its viewers back to the rich bygone eras. From regal courts to turbulent battlefields, these series transport viewers to different epochs, combining captivating storytelling with meticulous attention to historical detail. Explore Amazon Prime Video's curated selection of dramas that bring history back to life.

'The Serpent Queen' (2022)

The Serpent Queen unfolds a riveting historical drama, chronicling the life of Catherine de Medici, the formidable 16th-century queen and mother to three French kings. Immerse yourself in a world of political intrigue, betrayal, and power struggles as Catherine navigates the treacherous court of France. It delves into the complexities of her reign, portraying a woman determined to shape the destiny of a nation.

'Howards End' (2017-2018)

In the exquisite tapestry of Howards End, EM Forster's classic novel comes to life. Set against the backdrop of Edwardian England, this historical drama unfolds the intertwining lives of three families from different social classes. As secrets, class tensions, and societal shifts play out, the story explores love, morals, and the inevitable clash between tradition and progress in a changing world.

'War & Peace' (2016)

War & Peace is a sprawling historical drama based on Leo Tolstoy's epic novel. Set against the backdrop of Napoleonic wars, it intricately weaves the lives of Russian aristocrats as they navigate love, politics, and societal upheavals. Lavish costumes, grand settings, and a compelling narrative make this adaptation an emotionally resonant exploration of the human experience during a pivotal era in history.

'Black Sails' (2014-2017)

Black Sails is a gripping historical drama that unfolds the Golden Age of Piracy in the Caribbean. Set against a backdrop of lawless islands, it chronicles the adventures of Captain Flint and his crew, blending fact and fiction in a high-stakes tale of treasure, betrayal, and power struggles. With dynamic characters and intense naval battles, the series immerses viewers in a thrilling maritime adventure.