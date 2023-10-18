'Permanent Roommates' to 'Old Dads': Your OTT weekend watchlist

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Tanya Singh and Sumeet Vyas have returned with the third season of 'Permanent Roommates,' seven years after Season 2

Love binge-watching series or films over the weekend? We have got your back! This weekend, the audience will have various new titles to watch out. From platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and more, you can pick any show/movie that suits your tastes. We bring you a list of new releases that you can add to your watchlist for the weekend.

'Permanent Roommates'

One of the oldest Indian web series that made its way into our lives even before streamers did, is now back with its third season. It shows Tanu (Nidhi Singh) and Mikey (Sumeet Vyas) as a newlywed couple, facing new sets of challenges as husband and wife. It's directed by Shreyansh Pandey. Date of release: October 18 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Kaala Paani'

The survival drama series, Kaal Paani, features Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowariker, among others is about a battle against time with the lives of the people of Andaman and Nicobar at stake. A mysterious disease is taking lives, and a cure needs to be found before time runs out. Date of release: October 18 Where to watch: Netflix

'Elite' Season 7

Elite is returning with its seventh season, starring Omar Ayuso, Gleb Abrosimov, Maribel Verdú, Mirela Balić, Anitta, Fernando Líndez, and others. The latest season promises a thrilling and intriguing watch, filled with suspense and turns. The series picks up from the last season where a mysterious shooter arrived at Las Encinas. Date of Release: October 20 Where to watch: Netflix

'Old Dads'

Old Dads revolves around three best friends who are trying to navigate their lives as fathers while also facing modern-day challenges and issues. Starring Bokeem Woodbine, Bill Burr, and Bobby Cannavale in the lead roles, this comedy movie will crack you up with the struggles of these middle-aged fathers exploring the younger generation. Date of release: October 20 Where to watch: Netflix

'The Other Zoey'

If you love watching romantic dramas then Sara Zandieh's directorial The Other Zoey. It circles the life of Zoey, a college-going student who wants to challenge the conventional ideas of dating and love. But things go for a toss when Zack, a jock gets amnesia and starts believing that he's dating Zoey. Date of release: October 20 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video