Renowned director Vikramaditya Motwane is currently basking in the glory of his acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Jubilee. In a conversation with the Indian Express, he revealed that he is preparing to helm a series based on the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta. Motwane also spoke about his upcoming cyber-thriller Control starring Ananya Panday.

Coming to his upcoming series, which is slated for production in November, the show will delve into the world of Indian prisons in the 1980s. The book recounts the tales of notorious criminals who served time in Tihar Jail, spanning 35 years of Superintendent Gupta's life. Motwane is known for his distinct storytelling and detailing. His acclaimed works include Udaan, Lootera, Trapped, and Sacred Games.

Motwane described Control as a "screen life thriller," where the movie unfolds entirely on a computer screen, centering on an influencer and her boyfriend. Motwane has lauded Panday's performance, saying she is "perfectly cast" and has done a "fabulous job." The film also delves into themes of artificial intelligence and futuristic technology.