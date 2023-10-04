'Delhi Crime' S03: Shefali Shah spills beans about release date

'Delhi Crime' S03: Shefali Shah spills beans about release date

By Aikantik Bag 05:06 pm Oct 04, 2023

'Delhi Crime' S03 is slated for 2024 release

Shefali Shah is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and the actor has delivered impeccable performances over the years. Shah's portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Netflix's hit series Delhi Crime has been iconic and after two successful seasons, the makers are currently gearing up for the third season. In a recent conversation with India Today, the actor spilled some beans regarding the same.

Production and release timeline

As fans are eagerly waiting, Shah spoke about the timeline of Season 3. She disclosed that filming has not yet started, as the show is still in the scripting phase. She expects that shooting will kick off in 2024, with a potential release by the end of next year. However, she stressed that this timeline is subject to change and depends on when production begins and concludes.

Challenges of taking the character forward

With an International Emmy nomination for Best Actress under her belt, Shah confessed to feeling a mix of nerves and excitement about reprising her role. She aims to preserve the essence of her character while keeping it fresh and captivating for viewers. Shah opened up about the hurdles of stepping back into Chaturvedi's shoes for Season 3. She said she believes that maintaining the character's core is crucial, but it's equally vital to prevent her from becoming predictable or dull.