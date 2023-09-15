Netflix and Aditya Chopra's YRF engage in an iconic partnership

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 12:43 pm 1 min read

YRF-Netflix enter a new partnership

Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest production houses in India. The Aditya Chopra-led company is the home to several classic films. In 2023, YRF collaborated with the OTT giant Netflix for a documentary The Romantics and it became an instant hit. Now, Netflix has announced an exclusive partnership with YRF and these two forces are set to deliver stellar content.

Fans are excited about this partnership

Netflix India took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted about their collaboration. The OTT giant tweeted, "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon!" Reports are rife that Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj will be a part of this collaboration. Let's see how this iconic collaboration turns out!

