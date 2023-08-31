'The Day,' 'The Worst of Evil': Must-watch K-dramas in September

Every K-drama premiering in September

Calling all K-drama enthusiasts! The K-drama landscape is gearing up for an enthralling September, with an array of captivating stories that are bound to leave audiences entranced. From heart-pounding suspense in Arthdal Chronicles to heartwarming romance in A Time Called You, here's the September lineup that is set to offer a diverse selection of narratives that will stir your emotions.

'A Time Called You' (September 8)

The motif of time travel has become a prevalent theme in K-dramas—which has been widely embraced by fans. A Time Called You is an upcoming drama slated to premiere on Netflix on September 8, embodying this intriguing concept. The narrative follows Han Jun-hee (played by Jeo Yeo-been) whose fate propels her into the past in 1998—where she awakens in the body of a teenager.

'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon' (September 9)

The wait is over! Mark your calendars as one of the most iconic K-dramas, Arthdal Chronicles, is returning with the sequel on September 9 on Disney+. In this new chapter, the narrative unfolds a decade after Ta Gon's rise to the throne, and viewers can expect to witness the confrontation between Gon and Eun Seom, a clash that has been looming on the horizon.

'The Day of the Kidnapping' (September 13)

The Day of the Kidnapping—scheduled to release on September 13—is going to be a riveting addition to the lineup for the forthcoming month. This drama unravels the tale of Kim Myung-joon—a destitute father who finds himself entangled in a desperate situation that leads him to kidnap a young girl from a privileged family. As the events unfold, the complexity of the situation deepens.

'Song of the Bandits' (September 22)

Helmed by Hwang Jun-hyeok and featuring an ensemble cast including Kim Nam-gil, Yoo Jae-myung, and Lee Ho-jung, Song of the Bandits is primed for its Netflix release on September 22. Significantly, K-dramas that delve into the Japanese colonial period often lean toward a tragic conclusion, and the upcoming Netflix series seems to align with this trend, suggesting a dire storyline that might follow suit.

'The Worst of Evil' (September 27)

Featuring Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi, The Worst of Evil is poised for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27. Set in the 1990s, this forthcoming series focuses on the investigations of undercover police officers who penetrate a large criminal enterprise. This organization is accountable for orchestrating the illicit drug trade that transcends the borders of Korea to China, and Japan.

