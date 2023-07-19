What we know about US soldier 'defecting' to North Korea

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 19, 2023 | 02:52 pm 3 min read

A US soldier has been detained in North Korea after he crossed the border from South Korea without authorization

A United States soldier, Private Second Class Travis King (23) has been detained in North Korea after he crossed over to the country from neighboring South Korea without authorization, the US military said. A BBC report quoting US authorities said that King crossed the border "wilfully, of his own volition." An eyewitness said that King laughed loudly before crossing over to North Korea.

Why does this story matter?

The incident puts the US on the spot as its relations with North Korea—one of the world's most isolated countries—have largely been unpleasant. The news came as a US nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea's Busan. Hours later, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern sea. According to analysts, North Korea may use King as a bargaining chip when dealing with the US.

King was detained in South Korea for two months

King has been in the US Army since January 2021 and is a cavalry scout. He was originally assigned to a unit of the army's 1st Armored Division on a rotation with the US military in South Korea. He was scheduled to fly to the US to face disciplinary action after being detained in South Korea for two months on assault charges.

King escaped from airport to DMZ

While being escorted to Incheon Airport in South Korea to board a flight back home, King reportedly slipped out of the terminal and reached the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), around 54km from the airport. He then joined an organized tour at the DMZ, along the border of North and South Korea. Reports said King likely booked on to the tour some days ago.

Concerned about King's welfare: Pentagon

The Pentagon said it is concerned about King's welfare, adding that it is "closely monitoring and investigating the situation" along with US Forces Korea. The command represents more than 20,000 US soldiers based in South Korea. King's mother Claudine Gates said she couldn't imagine her son acting in such a manner. She said he "had to be out of his mind."

US banned its citizens from visiting North Korea

In July 2017, the US government banned its citizens from visiting North Korea, and the move has been extended at least until August 2023. However, in 2019, then-US president Donald Trump met North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in the DMZ. Notably, in 1965, during the Cold War, US soldier Charles Jenkins defected to North Korea, which used him as a propaganda asset.

