Donald Trump's poll promise: 'Will end Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24-hours'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 19, 2023 | 01:35 pm 3 min read

Donald Trump has promised to end Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24-hours if returns to power

Former United States President Donald Trump said that over 500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war could end in a day if he returns to power, Fox News reported. He said that if he was re-elected to the White House, he would get a deal done between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and end the ongoing conflict in 24 hours.

Why does this story matter?

The Russia-Ukraine crisis began in February 2022 over territorial disputes and to prevent Kyiv from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Ukraine has been trying to push back Russian forces with its counteroffensive using new tactics and help from Western countries, including the US. Meanwhile, Russia's economy faced major jolts following strict sanctions by the US and other NATO allies.

Have strong relations with Zelenskyy, Putin: Trump

Trump told Fox News that US President Joe Biden was incapable of dealing with world leaders. He asserted that he had strong relations with both Zelenskyy and Putin, which would aid him in resolving the Russia-Ukraine crisis if re-elected. Trump also lauded French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Putin, calling them "smart people," but criticized Biden for apparently being clueless about world affairs.

Biden has no clue what's happening: Trump

"These are smart people, including Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin. These people are sharp, tough, vicious, and at the top of their game," Trump further said of the world leaders. "We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Trump added.

Trump promises to strike deal between Putin, Zelenskyy

When asked how he would end the war in 24 hours, Trump said he would end it by presenting a deal in front of Putin and Zelenskyy and saying "no more." If elected, Trump stated he would persuade Putin to negotiate a deal by reminding him that if he did not, the US would offer Ukraine more help than it has ever received.

Zelenskyy 'very honorable,' kept mum about 2019 controversial call: Trump

Lastly, Trump called Zelenskyy "very honorable" for remaining silent about a contentious phone call he made in 2019. The "perfect phone call" was the call between Trump and Zelensky on July 25, 2019, in which the former president allegedly promised US help to Ukraine in exchange for spreading conspiracy theories about Biden. This exchange eventually resulted in Trump's first impeachment for abuse of authority.

