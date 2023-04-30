World

Russia could face mutiny from Wagner Group: Former Russian commander

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 30, 2023, 06:32 pm 3 min read

Russia could face mutiny from the Wagner Group, a private military company reportedly with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, in its ongoing war against Ukraine, former Russian commander Igor Girkin has claimed. This came as Ukraine asserted that it continues to control a key supply route into its eastern city of Bakhmut, where Wagner Group's mercenaries are fighting against Ukrainian forces.

Why does this story matter?

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 over territorial disputes and the latter's insistence on joining the West-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Meanwhile, alleged classified documents leaked from the United States' Pentagon revealed Ukraine was suffering more losses than officially acknowledged.

The documents also alleged that the US penetrated the Russian military and the Wagner Group to a much greater extent than previously thought.

Prigozhin threatened to withdraw troops

Wagner Group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier accused Russia's defense ministry of "treason" for intentionally depriving his forces of ammunition. He said the lack of support caused his forces to suffer heavy casualties in Bakhmut. Meanwhile, in an audio message on Thursday, he said artillery fire would be suspended to allow American journalists to visit Bakhmut. In a subsequent message, he called it "military humor."

Rebellion and nothing else: Girkin

Girkin wrote in a Telegram post that Prigozhin "openly blackmailed" Russia's military leadership by threatening to withdraw his troops if the issue of supplying ammunition isn't resolved soon. He said that the declaration of the withdrawal of his forces "without the consent of the high command is a military rebellion and nothing else" because Prigozhin knew that it would result in "catastrophic consequences."

Prigozhin's political ambitions harming Wagner, war efforts: Girkin

Girkin wrote, "Since his (Prigozhin's) political ambitions (multiplied by psychopathy, the organization's demonstrative war crimes, a tendency to shamelessly and in many respects falsely self-promote and spread rotten 'criminal concepts' to the armed forces)—only harm both Wagner and the common cause of victory over Ukraine."

Zelenskyy earlier termed Bakhmut last fortress

Stressing Bakhmut's tactical importance, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in March that if Russia seizes control of Bakhmut, it will be an "open road" for it to capture other cities in the country. At that point, Prigozhin claimed Russian forces fully controlled the eastern part of Bakhmut. Ukraine reportedly took back some territory from Russia as it readies to launch its much-awaited spring counteroffensive.

Wagner Group will soon cease to exist: Prigozhin

In a video interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin earlier said the Wagner Group might cease to exist. He said, "Wagner, in a short period of time, will cease to exist. We will become history, nothing to worry about, things like this happen."

Wagner Group emerged during Russia's annexation of Crimea

The group emerged in 2014 during the Russian annexation of Crimea and is believed to have been fuelling militant and separatist movements in Ukraine's Donbas region, which reportedly wants to join Russia and is being pummeled by Ukrainian forces, as per Russian media. Wagner is known for providing mercenaries to Russia and its allies, such as Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.