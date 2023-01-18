World

Ukraine: Minister, 15 others die in Helicopter crash near Kyiv

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 18, 2023, 02:19 pm 1 min read

Ukraine Minister is among 16 persons killed in Helicopter crash in Brovary city

At least 16 persons died including a Ukraine minister after a helicopter crashed near a Kindergarten in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv city on Wednesday, AFP reported. The crash reportedly damaged the nursery building and killed two children. The videos of the incident were circulated on social media in the aftermath showing people screaming while firefighters carried out the rescue work.

Visuals of the crash site shared on Twitter

🇺🇦🔥🚁"As a result of a helicopter crash near a kindergarten in Brovary, 5 people lost their lives, among them may be children," — the speaker of the Kiev region police Irina Pryanishnikova. — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) January 18, 2023