India-China ties 'abnormal' due to border agreement violations: S Jaishankar

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 29, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

S Jaishankar said that India's ties with China are abnormal due to border violations

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said India wants to strengthen its relations with all countries, adding ties between India and China fall into a different category because of their current "abnormal" nature, PTI reported. He noted it was an outcome of Beijing's violation of border management agreements. Jaishankar was speaking at an event in the Dominican Republic during his first official visit.

Why does this story matter?

India and China have been involved in a border conflict since 2020 because of differences over the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A conflict in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020 allegedly resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers—the worst clash in over five decades.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi's government has repeatedly refuted reports that China invaded Indian territory and built military infrastructure.

What exactly did EAM S Jaishankar say?

At a diplomatic school on Friday, Jaishankar said, "Whether it is the US, Europe, Russia, or Japan, we are trying to ensure that all these ties advance without seeking exclusivity. "China falls in a somewhat different category because of the boundary dispute and the currently abnormal nature of our ties." "That is an outcome of a violation of agreements regarding border management by them."

India's global impact outcome of independent business, mobility: Jaishankar

Jaishankar claimed that the competitive component in Sino-Indian ties comes due to the concurrent emergence of both countries. According to him, the rise of India's potential global impact is the outcome of "autonomous forces" like business or mobility.

Jaishankar's take on global engagement, country's current, future roadmaps

EAM Jaishankar also highlighted India's engagement with Latin America and the country's current and future roadmaps. "India's most pressing priorities are obviously in its neighborhood. Given its size and economic strength, it is very much for the collective benefit that India takes a generous and non-reciprocal approach to cooperation with smaller neighbors," he said while highlighting PM Modi's contribution, too.

On contrasting relations with neighboring countries Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Jaishankar also talked about unstable relations with neighboring Pakistan due to alleged cross-border terrorism despite a dramatic expansion in cooperation across the region. "Whether it is the COVID-19 challenge or more recent debt pressures, India has always stepped up for its neighbors," he said, citing the case of Sri Lanka, where India extended more than $4 billion-worth economic support during the nation's economic crisis.