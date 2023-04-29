World

Ukraine: 26 people, including 5 children, killed in Russian strikes

Ukraine: 26 people, including 5 children, killed in Russian strikes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 29, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Russian airstrikes have killed at least 26 people including children in Ukraine (Photo credit: Twitter/ @ZelenskyyUa)

At least 26 people, including five children, were killed in Ukraine on Friday after Russian forces resumed air strikes on its capital Kyiv and other cities, AFP reported. The historic city of Uman in central Ukraine was the worst hit as Russian missiles reportedly struck residential areas, damaging buildings and burying people under the debris. The attack comes as Kyiv's counteroffensive preparations reportedly concluded.

Uman worst hit, 23 people killed

According to multiple reports, the fresh strikes by Russia attempted to bring Ukraine's energy grid to a halt. After weeks of silence, Russia apparently launched a volley of around two dozen missiles, per Ukrainian officials. Russian cruise missiles reportedly killed 23 people in Uman alone, they said. Officials claimed that nearly 27 flats of a complex—housing 109 people—were entirely destroyed.

Casualties reported in Dnipro, Kherson

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian missiles also resulted in civilian casualties in the central city of Dnipro and the southern region of Kherson, Reuters reported. On the other hand, Moscow claimed it had targeted Ukrainian reserve troop positions and successfully attacked them, preventing them from reaching the front. However, it provided no proof to back up this assertion.

Watch: Video of destruction tweeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations nearly complete: Defense minister

As per reports, missiles also struck the capital city of Kyiv, although no one was killed. Moreover, Ukraine claimed to have shot down 21 of 23 Russian missiles and two attack drones. This comes after Western allies reportedly provided Ukraine with different armaments against Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the country's counteroffensive preparations against Russia were nearly done.

Zelenskyy vowed response against fresh Russian strikes

Soon after the Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement condemning the action and vowed to respond to the same. "Only absolute evil can unleash such terror against Ukraine," he said in his evening address. "If you don't want THIS spread around the world, then give us weapons. Lots of weapons. And add sanctions," his advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak tweeted.

Watch: Video of alleged counterattack on Russia-controlled Sevastopol Port