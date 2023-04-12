World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: India promises enhanced humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 12, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

India promised Ukraine of scaling up humanitarian aid after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting the same

India has promised Ukraine enhanced humanitarian aid after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the same. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova met Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, and conveyed Kyiv's desire for stronger relations with India. Reportedly, Ukraine has also invited Indian companies to help rebuild the country.

Why does this story matter?

India has historical ties with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February last year over territorial disputes.

While Ukraine has repeatedly called on India to support it in the war, the latter has stuck to its policy of non-alignment.

Although PM Modi denounced the war indirectly, India is perceived as siding with Russia due to increased trade while disregarding Western sanctions against the country.

Dzhaparova, Lekhi held discussions on issues of mutual interest

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that Zelenskyy requested additional humanitarian assistance in a letter to Modi. Dzhaparova presented the letter to Lekhi during her four-day visit to India, which concluded on Wednesday. They also held discussions on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. Notably, this was the first visit to India by a high-ranking Ukrainian official since the war began.

India has repeatedly assured Ukraine of humanitarian assistance

In September 2022, India assured Ukraine of continued humanitarian assistance after sending the 12th consignment of aid. This came after India sent its first tranche of aid to Ukraine via Poland on March 1 less than a week after the war began. In an apparent attempt to further strengthen ties, Dzhaparova said on Tuesday, "Rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for...Indian companies."

Around 8,500 civilian deaths recorded in Ukraine

As of April 2, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed that 8,451 Ukrainian civilians had been killed in the conflict. Meanwhile, the United Nations said over 20 million border crossings were recorded since the war started.