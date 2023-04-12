World

Myanmar junta's airstrike kills 100, including women, children, reporters

Myanmar junta's airstrike kills 100, including women, children, reporters

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 12, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Myanmar's ruling military junta confirmed carrying out an airstrike on Pazigyi village near Kanbalu township in Sagaing region

Myanmar's ruling military junta confirmed carrying out an airstrike on Pazigyi village near Kanbalu township in the country's Sagaing region on Tuesday morning. The attack reportedly killed at least 100 people, including leaders of local anti-government groups, reporters, women, and around 20-30 children. However, the exact number of casualties remains unclear as the military government has restricted reporting.

People had gathered for opening ceremony of a local office

Reportedly, people had gathered at the site for the opening ceremony of a local office of the People's Defense Forces (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government (NUG) opposing the military junta. Eyewitnesses said a fighter jet dropped bombs directly on a gathering of around 150 people at around 8:00am. About half an hour later, a helicopter opened fire at the site.

Junta conducted 25 airstrikes since beginning of 2023

Those killed included PDF fighters: Junta spokesperson

A junta spokesperson confirmed the attack and said that those killed included anti-coup fighters in uniform but added that "there could be some people with civilian clothes." According to AFP, he blamed some of the deaths on mines planted around the area by the PDF.

UN, US condemn attack, call for end to violence

Following the attack, the United Nations (UN) condemned it, and its Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called on the military junta to stop violence against the people of Myanmar. US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel also denounced the attack, saying that such violent acts highlight the "regime's disregard for human life and its responsibility for the dire political and humanitarian crisis."

NUG calls junta's attack a 'war crime'

Meanwhile, the opposition NUG termed the attack a war crime by the junta, saying that it was "another example of their indiscriminate use of extreme force against innocent civilians." Notably, the Pazigyi office was part of the NUG's administrative network. The building had just been finished a week before, and refreshments were being served to attendees at the opening when the attack was launched.

NUG claims itself as the legitimate government

The NUG, which claims to be the legitimate government of the country, is a pro-democracy government fighting the junta. The junta seized power by orchestrating a coup in February 2021 and driving the previous governments' leaders into exile. It is also worth noting that Myanmar's top leader told the military in January that decisive action must be taken against those who oppose army rule.