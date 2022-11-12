World

Thousands of angry Iranians hold protests to mark 'Bloody Friday'

Thousands of angry Iranians hold protests to mark 'Bloody Friday'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 12, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Over 82 people died during the September 30 crackdown by Iranian security forces on the demonstrations in Sistan-Baluchistan

Hundreds of protestors in Iran were seen taking to the streets after the Friday prayers in southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province to mark a September 30 crackdown by armed forces called "Bloody Friday." Numerous photos and video clips on social media showed men appearing from mosques while vocalizing the slogan "Death to Khamenei," which refers to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei- the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Twitter Post Watch: Angry protesters chanting "death to khamenei"

Today: Massive protests in Zahedan, Sistan Baluchistan province. People chant: “death to Khamenei” and “Khamenei is a murderer; his rule is invalid.” The mass killings in this province have shaken the whole nation! #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution2022 pic.twitter.com/bCWim9W5Oo — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) November 11, 2022

Iran Lives lost on 'Bloody Friday'

As per reports, over 82 people died during the September 30 crackdown by Iranian security forces on the demonstrations in Sistan-Baluchistan. This part is widely known for being one of the poorest and biggest in Iran and is home to an ethnic Sunni Muslim minority. More than 16 lost their lives last week in Khash, another Sistan-Baluchistan city, as per The Wall Street Journal.

United Nations UN human rights experts react to 'Bloody Friday'

On Friday, human rights experts of the United Nations (UN) asked the Iranian authorities in a statement to put an end to indicting people with charges punishable by death for taking part in the demonstrations. The experts also stated that they were particularly concerned about girls and women being disproportionately targeted for being at the front of the protests.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of people paying homage

Rights defender @faribabalouch1 paying homage to protester Khodanour Lajai who was killed by Iran security forces on Sep30 during Bloody Friday of Zahedan. A video of Khodanour dancing has gone viral. #خدانور_لجعی #زاهدان #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/dfhB6X2AlR — Khosro Kalbasi Isfahani (@KhosroKalbasi) November 12, 2022

European Union Global condemnation

The brutal response of Tehran to the demonstrations has attracted more international condemnation as well, with the European Union (EU) reportedly set to discuss new sanctions against Iran next week. Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, was quoted as saying: "it is our European understanding that observance of universal human rights is not a national matter, but a universal matter."

Revolt Nationwide protest against Khamenei

Anti-government protests erupted back in September in the country after a Kurdish woman's death, Mahsa Amini, who got detained by the morality police for reportedly defying the Islamic Republic's dress code for women. Since then, the protest turned into a nationwide revolt, with people from all over the country participating with fury directed mainly towards Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Twitter Post Watch: Armed forces open fired on protesters

خاش- به دنبال تیراندازی مأموران امنیتی، شماری از شهروندان کشته و زخمی شده‌اند.

جمعه ۱۳ آبان ۱۴۰۱#بلوچستان_تنها_نیست #MahsaAmini #IranRevoIution https://t.co/NJizlGrHRd pic.twitter.com/U0ASvljspX — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) November 4, 2022