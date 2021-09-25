'When India reforms, world transforms,' PM Modi says at UNGA

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 07:20 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States. He began his address by paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic and also raised the issue of terrorism. The PM's address marks an end to his three-day trip to the US. Here's more on what he said.

Quote

'I pay tribute to those who lost lives to COVID-19'

"In the last one-and-a-half years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years. I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families," PM Modi said.

Speech

PM Modi invites drug makers to make vaccines in India

"India is moving on the path of development. We believe in a development process, which is all-pervasive, universal, and one that nurtures all," PM Modi said. "When India grows, world grows. When India reforms, world transforms." He said India is providing clean, potable water to crores of people. He also called for drugmakers around the world to make their coronavirus vaccines in India.

Details

PM lauds Zydus's DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

PM Modi also praised Indian firm Zydus Cadila's DNA-based vaccine, the first of its kind in the world. "India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine for COVID-19." "Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine for COVID-19. India understood its responsibility, started exporting COVID-19 vaccines," he added, referring to India's decision to resume export of coronavirus vaccines from next month.

On terrorism

PM attacks Pakistan over the issue of terrorism

Further, PM Modi said the dangers of "regressive thinking and extremism" are increasing around the world. "In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational, and progressive thinking the basis of development." "Those countries using terrorism as a political tool must know it is as big a danger for them," he added, in an apparent attack against Pakistan.

Trip

PM Modi concludes his US trip with this address

PM Modi had last addressed the UNGA in person in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Today's address marks an end to the Prime Minister's eventful visit to the US, where he also held bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and attended the first in-person Quad leaders' meeting.