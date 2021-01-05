Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 06:21 pm
Written bySagar Malik
The United States welcomed India to the United Nations Security Council, saying that it looks forward to working over shared interests toward a peaceful and secure India-Pacific region and the world.
The move was announced by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Monday.
Here are more details on this development.
In a tweet, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs wrote, "A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners."
"We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York) to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific," it added.
On Monday, the Indian national flag was installed at the United National Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as India assumed the membership of the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 period.
"As India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, it is an honor for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today's flag installation ceremony," said TS Tirumurti during the ceremony.
"We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security," he further said.
The UNSC has 15 members, and five of them - US, UK, Russia, China and France - are permanent members who have veto rights.
Apart from them, the 10 elected or non-permanent members have a tenure of two years.
Presently, the non-permanent members are India, Estonia, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Norway, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam.
