Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil, who tested positive for coronavirus twice, has given a bizarre statement about vaccines. He suggested that the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech could turn people into "crocodiles," and that the company won't take any responsibility. He also said he will not get vaccinated as it is his right. Earlier, he dubbed COVID-19 as "a little flu."

Contract 'Pfizer won't be responsible if you turn into crocodile'

This week, Bolsonaro, a far-right leader, launched the mass inoculation program, but his words clarified he doesn't believe in science. "In the Pfizer contract, it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem," he said. He also disclosed that the doses will be free in the country, but not mandatory.

Quote Women may start growing a beard, he claimed

"If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it," he went on, adding to the conspiracy theories surrounding vaccines.

Brazil Brazil's death toll comes second only to US

Bolsonaro's statements are particularly alarming as Brazil's death toll stands at 185,687, which is second only to the United States, the worst-hit nation both in terms of the total number of cases and deaths. Last month, the President mocked masks, which are essential to stop the spread of the disease. That remark of his, naturally, left health experts in shock.

Problems Words of hugely-popular Bolsonaro could derail vaccination program, believe experts

Miguel Lago, Executive Director of Brazil's Institute for Health Policy Studies, dubbed Bolsonaro's remarks as a "horrible sign." He predicted that the President's hardcore supporters might not get vaccinated, sparking a political dispute. "That will make it harder for Brazil to get above that minimum level of 70-75% of the population vaccinated, which is key for life to go back to some kind of normal," he said.

Mood Poll showed a large chunk of people may reject vaccine

Last month, a PoderData poll revealed that more and more Brazilians might choose to ditch the doses. In July, 85% of citizens among those polled said they will take the vaccine. Four months later, in October, the number went down to 63%. Earlier, merely 8% rejected the idea of getting administered with doses. By October, this number grew to 22%, reports Business Standard.

Accusation Another expert blamed authorities for 'playing with lives'