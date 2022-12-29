World

Russia fires over 120 missiles into Ukraine, 3 injured

Russia fires over 120 missiles into Ukraine, 3 injured

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 29, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched over 120 missiles from various directions in air and sea, attacking civilian infrastructure

An air raid alert was issued across Ukraine on Thursday morning as Russia fired over 120 missiles from air and sea, targeting the former's population and civilian infrastructure in major cities. Kyiv's Mayor Vialiy Klitschko said that at least three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were hospitalized after explosions rocked the capital city. Blasts were reported from Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv, and Zhytomyr.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after Russia's President Vladimir Putin said last week that it wanted to end the war in Ukraine, suggesting a diplomatic resolution aimed at achieving peace.

Both countries have been engaged in a war since February over a territorial dispute.

This attack is the latest in a series of strikes Russia has launched targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, primarily its water and electricity supplies.

Air defense systems intercepted missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched the attack from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles along with several Kamikaze drones. Air defenses in the southern region of Mykolaiv intercepted five missiles, while 12 were shot down in Odesa region. In Kyiv, the debris from an intercepted missile damaged two houses, the city's military administration said.

Ukraine defense reporter mocks Russia

Over 120 missiles incoming, reportedly. That’s the biggest attack so far.

Let me guess - Ukraine’s critical infrastructure will be damaged again, but it will become functional again within next several days, and there go Russia’s over $500 million again. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 29, 2022

Ukrainians face massive power outages

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak alleged that the Kremlin aimed "to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse." The mayor of Lviv said on Thursday that 90% of the city was without power. Ukrainians were asked to seek shelter amid warnings of further power and water cuts. Power cuts were introduced in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk as a precaution to prevent substantial damage from missiles.

Putin admits hitting Ukraine's power facilities

In a strike earlier this month, Russia fired over 70 missiles, of which Ukraine intercepted around 60. The Kremlin maintains that its missile strikes refrain from targeting civilians. After international leaders claimed that targeting power facilities amounted to a war crime, Putin recently admitted that Russian troops have been hitting its neighbor's critical energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ukraine asked Western leaders for additional air defense.