China slams 'distorted' Western reports on COVID-19 response, eases restrictions

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 29, 2022, 01:22 pm 3 min read

China slammed the Western media for "deliberately hyping up and distorting" its COVID-19 response policy

China's foreign ministry slammed the Western media's reports on its COVID-19 response, calling them distorted, biased, and a politically driven smear campaign. The ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the reports "neither stand up to the examination of facts nor conform to the truth." He asserted that China has the lowest rate of serious illness and deaths related to COVID-19 compared to other countries.

Western media reports claimed that China struggles to contain an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases after relaxing curbs under its zero-COVID-19 policy. It circulated videos of hospitals and crematoriums flooded with COVID-19 patients.

It reported the government's crackdown on citizens protesting against the lockdown and "harsh" COVID-19 curbs. After the restrictions were lifted, a Reuters report projected two million deaths in China.

China's average life expectancy increased during 2019-2021: Ministry spokesperson

Wenbin said the Chinese government put the lives of its citizens first and mobilized all resources to contain multiple rounds of viral outbreaks. He said that the average life expectancy in China increased from 77.3 years in 2019 to 78.2 years in 2021. China has a vaccination rate of over 90% among adults. However, vaccine hesitancy has also been reported.

China downgraded management of COVID-19 to Class-B

Wenbin said Omicron's pathogenicity has reduced, and simultaneously, China has improved its pathogen detection, treatment, and vaccination. China recently downgraded the management of COVID-19 to Class-B infectious diseases. He said that what China did was "scientific, timely, and necessary." On Sunday, China's National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing the daily COVID-19 update without stating any reason, raising doubts about its government's transparency.

COVID-19 reportage shows double standards of Western media: Spokesperson

Wenbin stressed that all countries go through the adaptation phase while adjusting their COVID-19 policy and China isn't an exception. He assured China's COVID-19 situation was "predictable and under control." He termed the Western media's reportage "double standard and a serious violation of journalistic ethics." Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it was "concerned" about China's COVID-19 situation.

Mandatory COVID-19 negative test results for entering US

Following in the footsteps of India, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan, the US has said it will mandate negative COVID-19 test results for those arriving in the country from China, Hong Kong, and Macao starting January 5. The test must be conducted no more than two days before the departure. Wenbin said the Western media ignored the "chaotic COVID-19 control situation" in their own countries.