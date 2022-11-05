US: 56-year-old grandmother gives birth to son and daughter-in-law's child
In what can only be described as an eye-catching incident, a woman turned surrogate and gave birth to her own son and daughter-in-law's child in the United States of America (USA). The Utah couple was not left with many options after the wife had to undergo a hysterectomy, an operation to remove part or all of the uterus, as per NDTV.
When Jeff Hauck's 56-year-old mother, Nancy Hauck, offered to serve as a surrogate to him and his wife, he did not consider it a possibility. Regardless, it worked out in the end for the family as Nancy gave birth to the couple's fifth child. Hauck called the entire experience "a beautiful moment." "How many people get to watch their mom give birth?" he added.
Furthermore, 56-year-old Nancy was in labor for almost nine hours and called it "a remarkable and spiritual experience" to share as a family. As per reports, she is facing new emotions after having the baby but not bringing the newborn home with her. "It is a mix of deep gratitude and some sadness from the separation," Nancy said.
As a heart-warming gesture towards the infant's grandmother, the baby girl has been named Hannah. Hauck also revealed that his mother woke up in the middle of the night and heard a voice saying, "My name is Hannah." The name Nancy comes from Hannah, meaning grace! The grandmother, employed at Utah Tech University, became confident the baby would be a girl, even without testing.
According reports, Dr. Russell Foulk stated that even though it is "unusual for a mother to carry her grandchild," age is actually not the limiting factor in this. "Really, it goes to health, goes to the state of health of that individual," he added while speaking about Nancy Hauck's case.