US: 99-year-old woman welcomes her 100th great-grandchild

Written by Sneha Das Aug 17, 2022, 02:31 pm 3 min read

Baby boy Koller William Balster was born on August 4.

Marguerite Koller, 99, from Pennsylvania in the United States welcomed her 100th great-grandchild earlier this month. Koller who always longed to have a big family was overjoyed by getting the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hold the baby. According to reports, baby boy Koller William Balster was born on August 4 and he has been named after Koller and her late husband William.

Koller said she is "extremely lucky" to witness this opportunity of holding her 100th great-grandchild. Koller has 11 children and 56 grandchildren. Baby Koller was supposed to be the 99th great-grandchild. According to the baby's mother Christine Stokes Balster, little Koller was born a week past his due date, and his late delivery made him claim the magical 100th spot!

"It was a race to 100. My cousin Colleen and I were just a day apart [for] our due dates, and she had the 99th great-grandchild, who is absolutely healthy and beautiful," said Christine, the granddaughter of the near centenarian. "So you know, just grateful, blessed to have another few babies joining this great family," the mother of the 100th great-grandchild added.

If Koller would have gone ahead with her career plans during her early years, her life would be different and her huge family would have never happened. She wanted to embark on life as a nun and was even accepted to a convent near her Philadelphia home. However, things changed after she fell in love with her husband who persuaded her otherwise.

"Fitting the entire family round a table is next to impossible, so they celebrate important holidays in heats," Christine said. She also added that Koller "had created an amazing legacy spanning through generations." Born in 1922, Koller will celebrate her 100th birthday in November. The Balsters say that the secret behind Koller's longevity is working out twice daily and the support of their family.

