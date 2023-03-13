World

Xi Jinping to visit Russia soon, may mediate Ukraine conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely visit Russia next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia next week to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin. During the visit, it may offer mediation role in the country's war with Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022. The visit, which would be earlier than expected, has been met with skepticism in the West due to Beijing's diplomatic support for Russia.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes as China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, recently concluded his Moscow visit with appeals for peaceful negotiations in Ukraine.

Xi and Putin last met in person last year in China, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Notably, Beijing has not criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, instead emphasizing the need for a "peaceful" resolution.

Xi Jinping may visit Russia in April or May: Reports

According to TASS news agency, Putin reportedly invited Jinping in January to visit Russia in the spring. Some Western media outlets also claimed that the Chinese premier will visit Moscow in April or early May. Nevertheless, there has been no official word on Jinping's visit, as China's Foreign Ministry has remained tight-lipped on the subject.

Chinese President may push for peace talks

The Wall Street Journal reported that the preparation for Jinping's Russia visit began in full swing last month when top diplomat Yi visited Russia and met top officials and ministers. "Jinping-Putin summit was part of a Chinese effort to play a more active role in bringing the year-old war to an end and part of a push for multi-party peace talks," it added.

Summit may call for no use of nuclear weapons

According to reports, China will use the summit to reiterate calls for nuclear weapons not to be used in Ukraine. Notably, Jinping's visit may occur at a critical symbolic juncture when Russia celebrates its World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

China brokered crucial deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia

After seven years of tensions, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in an agreement mediated by China. The agreement represents a significant diplomatic victory for China, as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States (US) gradually withdrawing from the wider Middle East.