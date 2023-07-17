South Korea: Flood brings devastation, death toll rises to 40

The death toll from days of heavy rainfall in South Korea has risen to 40 as the downpour triggered flash floods and landslides, reported Reuters. Dozens of the bodies were found in a submerged underpass, the report added. Over 10,000 people were also reportedly forced to flee their homes, and scores are still missing as relentless rains damaged homes and roads.

13 deaths reported from underpass in Cheongju

At least 13 deaths were reported from the underpass in Cheongju, 110km south of Seoul, where 16 vehicles got trapped following a flash flood on Saturday evening, per The Guardian. Officials claimed that 34 people were also injured, while nine are still missing across the country. Reportedly, the provincial towns of Gongju and Cheongyang have received over 60 cm of rain since July 9.

Watch: Visuals of flood rescue operation in South Korea

Nearly 900 officials participate in underpass rescue operation

According to the Ministry of Interiors and Safety, nearly 900 fire, police, and military officials took part in the underpass rescue operation, using boats, underwater drones, and other equipment. On Monday, there were no signs of more victims in the vehicular tunnel. However, the incident fueled questions for authorities, who allegedly failed to ban access to the underpass even after the flood forecast.

Over 10,000 people forced to evacuate: Report

The rains forced over 10,000 people to evacuate, per the news agency Yonhap. The downpours have also damaged more than 139 homes and swept away 146 roads, it said. Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol blamed local authorities for failing to follow disaster response rules and ordered an "all-out effort" to deal with the flood. He also assured support for recovery work.

Rain forecast by Korea's Met Department

Notably, the government pledged last year to take steps to better prepare for climate-change-related calamities after the heaviest downpours in 115 years hit Seoul. Cheongju, where the tunnel is located, has received more than 54cm since July 9. The Korean Meteorological Administration forecast that the central and southern parts of the country will receive as much as 30cm of further rainfall on Tuesday.

