China hits new mid-July record with scorching 52.2°C temperature

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023 | 05:39 pm 1 min read

China has been witnessing extreme weather conditions

China said that it reported a temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius in the northwest region over the weekend, breaking the historic heat record for mid-July, reported AFP. According to the China Meteorological Administration, the Xinjiang region's Sanbao village "recorded a temperature peak of 52.2 degrees Celsius at 7:00pm on Sunday." The country previously recorded 50.6 degrees Celsius in July 2017.

Residents asked to stay indoors

The weather department said residents of Sanbao—located on the outskirts of Turpan City—have been asked to stay home amid the raging heat. Special vehicles have been ordered to spray water on key routes. The met department added that ground surface temperatures reached 80 degrees Celsius in parts of Turpan on Sunday. Authorities have also warned of "multiple natural disasters" this summer.

China witnessing extreme weather conditions

Notably, China is no stranger to extreme weather conditions. On January 22 this year, Mohe City in northeastern Heilongjiang province recorded minus 53 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of minus 52.3 degrees Celsius set in 1969. Since then, China has witnessed the heaviest downpour in a decade. Earlier this month, 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Chongqing, southwestern China.

