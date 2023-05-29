Technology

China to send its first civilian to space tomorrow

China to send its first civilian to space tomorrow

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 29, 2023, 02:07 pm 3 min read

The first Chinese civilian astronaut will be part of a crewed mission to the Tiangong space station (Photo credit: China Manned Space Engineering Office)

China will send its first civilian to space tomorrow. Until now, Chinese astronauts who have been sent to space were members of the country's armed forces. The first Chinese civilian astronaut is Gui Haichao, a professor at the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Haichao will be part of a crewed mission, called Shenzhou 16. Here's what the mission is about.

Why does this story matter?

China, which is currently the world's second-largest economy, is keen to catch up with the US and Russia in space exploration.

The country has a slew of ambitious space missions lined up in the coming years, including testing 3D printing on the Moon and setting up a permanent lunar base among other big plans.

Haichao is a payload specialist

36-year-old Haichao had always dreamed of moving his "beloved research work" into space. He comes from an"ordinary family" in Yunnan province. "As China's first payload specialist to enter space, I felt very lucky and happy," said Haichao. "The new role in space missions and new opportunities in space science came true, thanks to the new stage of the Chinese space station."

Who are the crew members of the Shenzhou 16 mission?

The upcoming Shenzhou 16 mission will include three members. It's a part of crew rotation and will be the fifth crewed expedition since 2021 to the Tiangong space station—the permanently crewed space outpost launched by China. The crew includes Haichao, Jing Haipeng, who will serve as the mission's commander, and Zhu Yangzhu, an aerospace engineer. The mission will be the fourth spaceflight for Haipeng.

Haichao will handle science experimental payloads on the space station

Haichao will be primarily responsible for the operation and maintenance of the science payloads. He will supervise the control conditions for experiments, along with data collection and analysis. Yangzhu and Haipeng will manage the spacecraft and will help carry out experiments. Shenzhou 16 mission will take off aboard a Long March 2F rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 7:01 am IST tomorrow.

How long will the mission last?

The Shenzhou 16 crew will remain on the Tiangong space station until November. These astronauts will return to Earth when the new crew from Shenzhou 17 mission will replace them at the space station.

Tiangong holds the world's first space-based cold atomic clock

China's Tiangong space station is equipped with sophisticated technology including the world's first space-based cold atomic clock system. The T-shaped space station is expected to operate for at least 10 years. It is positioned in the low Earth orbit (LEO), roughly 400-450 kilometers above the Earth. China plans to further expand the space station to support experiments and improve conditions for its astronauts.