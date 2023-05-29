Technology

NVIDIA's generative AI meets video games: Here's what happened

NVIDIA's generative AI meets video games: Here's what happened

Written by Athik Saleh May 29, 2023, 12:06 pm 3 min read

Before NVIDIA's graphic processing units (GPUs) powered the AI revolution, they were behind the video game boom. With its focus now on AI, the company has decided to bring both worlds together. At the Computex 2023 event in Taipei, NVIDIA showcased what happens when generative AI meets video games. The result is interesting, to say the least.

Why does this story matter?

From computing to business to art, generative AI has made its presence felt in almost every field. Gaming, on the other hand, has been slow in warming up to the advances of AI.

NVIDIA aims to change that. The move is a testament to the growing focus of the company on AI.

After all, AI is driving its growth toward a $1 trillion valuation.

NVIDIA demonstrated how game characters can respond to natural speech

At Computex, NVIDIA presented a demo of a cyberpunk ramen shop where you can engage in a conversation with the proprietor. The proprietor is capable of reacting to natural speech. Do you know what that means? You can simply press a button and communicate with the character in your own voice. Courtesy of generative AI, it will answer your questions.

NVIDIA will use ACE suite to power AI-generated conversations

NVIDIA is bringing generative AI to games with the help of ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine), a new platform that lets developers use AI to power conversations. The platform includes the NeMo framework for deploying large language models. It is a full AI system that can also generate animations. ACE allows characters to have detailed backstory that forms the basis of their responses.

The quality of the conversation was substandard

The quality of the conversation in the demo was substandard at best. That's mainly because we have seen AI-generated conversations with more substance. In fact, the demo's graphics outshined generative AI. However, AI seems to be the future of gaming. For instance, companies like Ubisoft are leveraging AI to generate conversations. NVIDIA's technology is only going to get better over time.

Generative AI in games brings new issues to the forefront

Using generative AI in video games brings some new issues to the forefront. For instance, if the dialogue is bad in a game, whom do we blame - developers or AI? Or, what happens when AI falls into the inevitable rabbit hole of hallucinations? If the characters become unhinged because of AI, what next? We will find out answers to these questions soon.