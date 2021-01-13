Dell has announced a new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop along with updated models of the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 laptops. The two laptops feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs but continue to run on Intel's 10th-generation chipsets. Meanwhile, the desktop comes with up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPUs and a new airflow design with vapor chamber technology.

Design and display Dell Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4: At a glance

The Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 have a 'Cryo-Tech' cooling technology design and offer a multi-touch glass touchpad with integrated scrolling. The former houses a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ display with up to 300Hz refresh rate while the latter gets a 17.3-inch Full-HD+ screen with up to 360Hz refresh rate. You can also opt for a 4K UHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information Under the hood

The Dell Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 draw power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i7/i9 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage. The duo packs an 86Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity ports on the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4

Connectivity options and I/O ports available on the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 laptops include a Thunderbolt 3 port, a Type-A 3.2 generation 1 port with PowerShare technology, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, RJ-45 Killer Ethernet port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptops also pack dual speakers with support for discrete Smart Amp Woofer technology.

Key highlights Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop is fueled by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X chipsets with 16-cores, up to 128GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of storage. For GPU, you can either get AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series. The desktop also offers the latest connectivity options, an improved airflow design, and vapor chamber technology.

Information How much do they cost?