China deploys 11 warships, 59 aircrafts toward Taiwan: Report

Apr 10, 2023

China has reportedly deployed 11 warships and 59 aircrafts toward Taiwan

China reportedly deployed 11 warships and 59 warplanes toward Taiwan on the third day of its military drill, the latter's defense ministry said, per AFP. The latest drills dubbed "Operation Joint Sword" by China reportedly encircled Taiwan on Sunday. The move follows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's reported "diplomatic visit" to the United States (US) to strengthen the island nation's dwindling alliances in America.

Why does this story matter?

China's military drills are said to be in retaliation to Tsai's recent visit to the US.

Coincidentally, the current Chinese response is similar to the one witnessed last year. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had conducted air and sea drills, fired missiles over the island, launched cyber attacks in response to the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

59 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait's median line: Ministry

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 59 Chinese planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday and entered the nation's air defense zone, AFP reported. The ministry also said it detected 11 Chinese warships around the island. Notably, China is conducting a three-day war exercise called "Operation Joint Sword," in which it is practicing an encirclement of Taiwan.

Know about Chinese army's military drill

During the drills, China reportedly demonstrated a wide range of military equipment and weaponry, including J-16s capable of carrying both close-and long-range missiles. It also sent destroyers and frigates to the Taiwan Strait, including the Type 052C destroyer and the Type 054A frigate, reports said. In addition, China conducted invasion drills with land-based anti-ship missiles YJ-12B and short-range conventional ballistic missiles DF-11 and DF-15.

Watch: Video of Chinese PLA's mock military drill

Xi's return and changing dynamics between China and Taiwan

Operation Joint Sword is the latest demonstration from China after a series of military drills near Taiwan in recent months. China is planning live-fire drills around Pingtan, a southeastern island that is China's closest point to Taiwan, on Monday. Meanwhile, the return of Xi Jinping as China's Presiden has further changed the dynamics of the Taiwan conflict.