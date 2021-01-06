The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment after China blocked an investigation into the origins of coronavirus. A team of experts from the United Nations body was supposed to visit Wuhan, the ground zero of the pandemic, but in the eleventh hour, they were told that Chinese officials hadn't given permissions required to enter the country.

What happened China had agreed to team's visit but later changed stance

Addressing an online press conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus disclosed members of an international scientific team started the journey from their home countries in the last 24 hours. The UN agency had entered into an arrangement with President Xi Jinping's government for this trip. "Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," he said.

Quote 'I am very disappointed'

"I am very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials," Ghebreyesus told the media on Tuesday.

What he said WHO wants to get the mission underway soon

WHO has been wanting to send a team to China to probe the virus' origins for some months now. Ghebreyesus said the international body wanted to "get the mission underway as soon as possible" while adding that he was in contact with Chinese authorities. Peter Ben Embarek, an expert on animal diseases that cross the species barrier, had been chosen to lead the mission.

Reaction This is frustrating, said another top WHO official

Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said one member of the 10-member-strong team returned home and another is stuck in a transit country. "This is frustrating and, as the director-general said, disappointing. That disappointment has been expressed very clearly by Dr. Tedros directly to our counterparts in China," Ryan said. He hoped this is just a "logistic and bureaucratic issue."

Fears Another expert believes virus' origins may never be known

Ilona Kickbusch, the Founding Director and Chair of the Global Health Centre in Geneva, remarked that geopolitics stopped countries from uniting in the battle against COVID-19. "I think it will be incredibly difficult to be able to find the origin of the virus because so much time has passed," she said. The virus that originated in Wuhan has killed 1,876,243 people so far.

China's take China working hard to fight criticism and anger

China has been pulled up by countries like the United States and Australia for not acting fast enough and letting the virus cross borders. The pandemic gradually battered economies and wrecked healthcare systems. But the Jinping regime has launched propaganda to suggest it did the best it could. The nation also offered "help" to a troubled globe in a bid to silence critics.

Ghebreyesus Ghebreyesus's response to outbreak was also dubbed inefficient