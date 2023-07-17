Why the world is facing extreme heat this year

World

Why the world is facing extreme heat this year

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 17, 2023 | 04:24 pm 3 min read

Heat index at Iran's airport nearly touched 67 degrees Celsius

Extreme weather warnings are being issued as intense heatwaves continue to grip several parts of the world, including the US, Japan, China, parts of Asia, and Europe. In the US, temperature records could be broken in as many as 38 cities. Here we take a closer look at the factors responsible for record-high temperatures across the globe this year.

Europe could witness its hottest-ever temperatures

This week, Europe could witness its hottest-ever temperature on Italy's islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Temperatures are estimated to rise up to 48 degrees Celsius. Parts of Europe, Asia, and North America are also gearing up to face extreme heat which has led to safety warnings and evacuations. Japan has also issued heat-stroke alerts as the country sees near-record high temperatures.

Heat index at Iran's airport almost touched 67 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, California's Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, saw a near-record high temperature of 52 degrees Celsius. The heat index at the Persian Gulf International Airport in Iran hit almost 67 degrees Celsius. Heat indices measuring more than about 51.67 degrees Celsius are extremely harmful to human and animal life, according to the US National Weather Service.

India is seeing heavy rainfall following a scorching summer

In north India, torrential monsoon rains have caused 150 deaths, according to the Times of India. The heavy rains follow a season of scorching heat in the country. While landslides and flooding are commonly reported during India's monsoon season, experts say the effects have been exacerbated due to climate change, which is increasing the frequency and severity of the disasters.

The first week of July is the hottest on record

The global sea surface temperatures (SST) clocked a new record on Sunday. The global SST hit 20.98 degrees Celsius, a record 0.638 degrees hotter than the average measured between 1991 to 2020. The recent stats emerge as the world saw its hottest week on record—the first week of July—following the hottest June that we have ever seen since records began.

2023 may be among the top 5 warmest years ever

June was the hottest month in the past 174 years, independent analyses conducted by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have confirmed. What's more worrying is that it is almost certain that 2023 will classify as among the 10 hottest years on record and there's a 97% probability it will make it to the top five warmest years ever.

What is causing the temperatures to rise?

Per NOAA, one of the prime reasons for the soaring high temperatures is the naturally occurring weather phenomenon, El Nino. El Nino warms up the Pacific Ocean and this affects the weather across the world, contributing to the temperature increase. In its recent update, NOAA said there's a one in five chance El Nino could become "historically strong" this year.

El Nino can lead to new record-high temperatures

"Depending on its strength, El Nino can cause a range of impacts, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations around the world," said Michelle L'Heureux, from NOAA, during the announcement of El Nino's onset on June 8. "El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino."

Increasing carbon dioxide emissions are also driving temperature rise

Another factor that's fueling the temperature rise is the increasing carbon emissions. According to the NOAA's annual report, global mean atmospheric carbon dioxide in 2022 stood at 417.06 parts per million (ppm), setting a new record. The burning of fossil fuels largely contributes to the rising concentrations of this planet-warming gas. Currently, human activities emit roughly 40 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Share this timeline