Climate activists vandalize Walmart heiress' $300 million superyacht

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023 | 04:27 pm 2 min read

The activists spray painted the superyacht red and black

A group of climate activists vandalized the $300 million superyacht "Kaos" of Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in Ibiza, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea, on Sunday. According to the New York Post, two members of the Futuro Vegetal group used fire extinguishers filled with black and red paint to deface the yacht. The group also uploaded pictures of the incident on Twitter.

Why does this story matter?

The climate activists targeted Laurie's yacht after a call from the Extinction Rebellion Ibiza group, an organization seeking a ban on private jets and luxury yachts due to emission concerns. Notably, Laurie's yacht—which was reportedly scheduled to leave Ibiza hours before the vandalization—holds key features like a cinema, spa, gym, hospital, swimming pool, aquarium, helipad, and more.

Mega-rich live off suffering of others: Activists

In its Twitter post, the activist group said, "The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class... The mega-rich live off the suffering of others." In the pictures, the activists were seen holding a sign that read "You Consume, Others Suffer" in front of the vandalized yacht.

Activist group's Twitter post

Laurie is niece of Walmart founder

The group added that it specifically attacked the yacht as Laurie, niece of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is one of the wealthiest women globally with a net worth of $7.77 billion. Spanish newspaper Periodico de Ibiza reported that two people were arrested at the docks over the incident. In a similar incident last week, the group vandalized a private jet at Ibiza's airport.

